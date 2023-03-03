Tips on managing your business when coping with the unexpected
This week’s “Accounting and Bookkeeping” segment is all about what to do when things don’t go exactly the way you planned. Ty Shea, Chief Financial Officer for Circle City Broadcasting, discussed the importance of damage control as a business owner.
When things come up unexpectedly in business, Shea said communication is paramount when dealing with issues. For more information, watch the video above.
