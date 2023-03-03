Top QB prospects talk on Friday at NFL Combine

Most mock drafts have the Colts picking a quarterback in the first round.

The top quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft spoke to the media on Friday inside the Indiana Convention Center.

“”It’s my dream to play in the NFL,” said former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. “And to be able to be here, whatever team I end up being taken by, is a blessing for me.”

It’s a dream for every player at this week’s NFL Combine, although not every position gets the same amount of attention as the quarterback spot.

“I’ve been blessed to be in the system that I have that I think translates pretty well to the next level,” said Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner. “Obviously there’s going to be stuff I’m going to learn. I’m super excited and eager to do that, but I think I have a really good foundation being from Alabama.”

Young is just one of the many talented quarterbacks in this year’s draft class.

And with the Indianapolis Colts currently picking fourth overall, the feeling is that they will select a quarterback, or even trade up to get the one they want.

Some of the names of players who have been floated out there as potential Colts’ selections include Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and Kentucky’s Will Levis.

“I think I got one of the stronger arms that’s come out of any draft class in recent memory,” said Levis.

There was a common theme from these quarterbacks on Friday. They all spoke about their leadership skills, and also said there is plenty of room for them to grow as a quarterback.

“Honestly, I think I haven’t even touched my potential yet,” said Stroud. “I think that I have a lot more to get better at.”

The 2023 NFL Draft takes place April 27-29 in Kansas City, Mo.