ISP responds to more than 500 overnight crashes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of people have been involved in crashes due to the icy road conditions early Saturday morning.

The road conditions have also made it difficult for first responders to assist in accidents, making for paramedics to have to grab equipment from their vehicles and walk to accidents.

A Wayne Township Fire Department ladder truck collided with a semi earlier Saturday morning. No injuries were reported in the accident.

Four ISP troopers have been involved in accidents as well.

The roads have been prevented from being treated in some areas due to all of the accidents and vehicles that have spun out.

Indianapolis wasn’t the only recipient of harsh weather, as the extreme conditions caused a high spike in activity across the state, including:

345 Property damage crashes

52 Personal Injury crashes

4 fatal crashes

100 assisted motorists

9 Indiana State Police Vehicles struck

Sgt. John Perrine of the Indiana State Police took to Twitter to give his input on Saturday’s conditions: