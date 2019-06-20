Alcohol And Drug Treatment Center Indianapolis

Unfortunately, sometimes a person in your life with substance abuse issues may need help but they don’t want help. Want can you do?

Why Fairbanks?

“I wouldn’t be here without Fairbanks. I’m so grateful for what they gave me – my life back.”



Looking for help for alcohol and/or drug addiction can be confusing. Where do you go? Who is the best? What kind of treatment is the best for me or a loved one? Can we afford it? Will they participate if I get them there?

These are questions asked by every individual or family looking for help in recovery. We can help you answer these questions and more. As experts in addictions, focused on recovery, we provide the tools you need to get your life back.

There is Hope. Recovery is Possible.

At Fairbanks, we provide individualized care. That means we listen to you, ask questions about your use of alcohol and/or drugs, your medical history and how your use has affected your life. Together, we then create a customized recovery plan that works for you.

If you or a loved one has a problem with alcohol or drugs, we can help. Use our website to find out more about our rehab and recovery programs, and when you are ready, give us a call. We’ll be here, ready to answer your questions.

Who we are

Fairbanks is a nonprofit alcohol and drug treatment center. We are one of the oldest independent alcohol and drug treatment centers in America. We started treating alcoholic men in 1945 in a house on Alabama street in Indianapolis, Indiana. We now serve men, women, adolescents and their families who struggle with addiction from the Midwest and around the country.

Vision

To be the leader in treating addiction, supporting life-long recovery, and collaborating with others to promote health and well-being.

Mission

To inspire hope and transform lives as the experts in addiction, focused on recovery

