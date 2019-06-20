Catholic High School In Indianapolis

Cathedral High School celebrates 100 years of educational excellence. That excellence shines bright in one 2018 honors graduate on his way to Vanderbilt.

A Cathedral graduate and mom explains how the tradition of educational excellence is paying off for her children.

We get advice from a junior who is taking full advantage of the opportunities she finds at Cathedral High School.

Public or private school? Both have their advantages but how do you know which is the right fit for your student.

About Us

For 100 years, Cathedral High School has been transforming a diverse group of students spiritually, intellectually, socially, emotionally, and physically to have the competence to see and the courage to act. Even more, Cathedral is unique because of her multi-faceted diversity: socioeconomic, religious, educational style, racial, and geographic.

Cathedral, the only Holy Cross Catholic high school in Indiana, welcomes a wide cross-section of students and, thanks to her outstanding faculty, helps each student reach his/her fullest potential. Cathedral’s reputation of excellence includes academics, the arts and athletics. Cathedral athletes have earned more than 60 state championships. Her graduates include Indiana’s first African American Federal Judge, an Indianapolis Mayor, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, professional athletes, film directors, actors, sculptors, doctors and teachers; the list goes on and on. We are proud of her more than 16,000 alumni, 75% of whom live in Indiana.

As a Catholic school in the Holy Cross tradition, Cathedral embraces and fosters these values based on the writings of Blessed Basil Moreau:

Divine Providence

Excellence

Integrity

Family

Educating Hearts and Minds Hope

Inclusiveness and Diversity

Option for the Poor

Zeal

Differentiation Points of Cathedral

1) Cathedral is a Catholic school in the Holy Cross tradition, same tradition as the University of Notre Dame

2) Cathedral is uniquely diverse: geographically, racially, socioeconomically, religiously and educationally.

3) Cathedral offers various levels of instruction, including Academic, College Prep and Honors. In addition, Cathedral offers AP courses, IB classes and our renowned Language Support Program for students with diagnosed learning differences.

4) Cathedral is on the cutting edge of innovation, offering pre-engineering classes that have designed and created prosthetic hands for a local child.

5) Cathedral focuses on the whole child, transforming hearts and minds to have the competence to see and the courage to act. We are committed to giving back to the community, with community service being a requirement for all of our students.

6) Cathedral offers more than 120 co-curricular activities. There’s something for everyone!

7) Cathedral’s 100- year history of rich tradition and lifelong connections translate to more than 14,000 alumni who serve as an educational and career network for her students.

8) Cathedral has a tradition of excellence in academics, the arts and athletics. In 2018, our 316 graduates reported more than 55 million dollars in scholarships—the most in Cathedral’s history!

