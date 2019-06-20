Community College Indiana

If you are considering a path to higher education and looking for options, you might want to consider a community college. They offer a variety of options you may not be aware of.

By 2025, it is estimated that there will be one million job openings in Indiana due to retirements and new job creation. Over half of those jobs require more than a high school diploma but not necessarily a college degree.

Higher education can be a very expensive undertaking. More and more people are weighing their investment against the possible return.

If you are looking to upgrade your career or become more competitive in the job market, there are short-term options available right here in Indiana that you can take advantage of.

Who we are

Ivy Tech Community College serves communities across Indiana, providing world-class education and driving economic transformation.

It is the state’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system.

It serves as the state’s engine of workforce development, offering high-value degree programs and training that are aligned with the needs of its communities, along with courses and programs that transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana.

It is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and a member of the North Central Association.

What we offer

High-value associate degrees

Technical certificates

Certificates

Certifications

Workforce training

Continuing education classes

Scholarships

