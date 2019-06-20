Community College Indiana

Who we are
Ivy Tech Community College serves communities across Indiana, providing world-class education and driving economic transformation.
It is the state’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system.
It serves as the state’s engine of workforce development, offering high-value degree programs and training that are aligned with the needs of its communities, along with courses and programs that transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana.
It is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and a member of the North Central Association.
What we offer
- High-value associate degrees
- Technical certificates
- Certificates
- Certifications
- Workforce training
- Continuing education classes
- Scholarships
Spring classes starting soon
Spring classes begin January 14. Apply today for free HERE
Receive personalized assistance with enrollment steps at Express Enrollment Day. Find an event near you HERE