Funeral And Cremation Services In Indiana

More and more people are deciding to pay funeral expenses in advance.

But do you know the pros and cons?

Do you know how funeral homes and cemeteries are related?

Did you know you have options on where you may want to have a funeral service?

There is a lot of talk about advance funeral planning.

For the first time in history, more Americans are being cremated than buried.

Veterans in this country are entitled to specific death benefits however the application process can be difficult.

Do you know the first three you need to do when a loved one passes?

Funeral planning declarations.

What is it and why is it important?

The leading provider in funeral & cremation services in Indiana

Making funeral arrangements is probably one of the more difficult and unpleasant experiences of your life. Because of the vast number of choices and options available, it also can be one of the more confusing and overwhelming experiences. Indiana Funeral Care takes our responsibility to you very seriously.

Personal preferences in remembering the life of a loved one are becoming more diverse:

More and more people are looking for more simplicity and modesty in funeral service pricing. For those we offer Complete Church Funeral Plans at very attractive fixed prices.

For families choosing cremation, we offer everything from simple cremation to full traditional services with cremation to follow.

We are so grateful to our Veterans for their unselfish service to our country. For our Veterans and their families we offer special value services and assistance in using their National Cemetery benefits.

And for families with traditional preferences, we offer flexibility and beautiful, comfortable facilities staffed by caring individuals.

Northside location

8151 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46250

Greenwood location

2433 East Main Street, Greenwood, IN 46143

info@indianafuneralcare.com

317-636-6464 (Northside)

317-636-6464 (Greenwood)

Indiana Funeral Care is proudly endorsed by the

The American Legion Department of Indiana