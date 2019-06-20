Heating And Cooling Central Indiana Indianapolis

About Us
Travis & Renee Lucas plunged into the small business world in 2005 when they established LCS Heating & Cooling, LLC. Travis thrives on solving homeowner comfort issues with creative and unique HVAC solutions. Renee enjoys the challenge of being a small business owner. Together with their unique strengths, Travis and Renee work on building a business that people want to work for and homeowners want to use. A strong work ethic and desire to make people happy is what launched LCS and is what contributes to the company’s continued growth today.
Currently, LCS is a team of 14! It doesn’t matter which LCS team member you deal with as it will always be a high quality and positive experience. As a company, they have 5 core values that they live by – both at work and in their personal lives. A fun fact about the LCS team – they all love animals so much, they adopted a cat! Her name is Minnie, she lives at the shop and makes it clear that she’s in charge!
Installation Services
- Furnace
- Air Conditioner
- Air Handler
- Heat Pump
- Ductless Minisplit
- Whole House Dehumidifier
- Whole House Humidifier
- Thermostats & Smart Thermostats
Repair Services
- Available for all makes and models of:
- Furnace
- Air Conditioner
- Air Handler
- Heat Pump
- Ductless Minisplit Systems
- Whole House Dehumidifiers
- Whole House Humidifiers
Maintenance Services
Tune-ups and Cleanings are available for all makes and models of equipment and accessories. Check out our Annual Maintenance Plan Options.
Comfort Solutions
- Air Quality
- Low & High Humidity Issues
- Hot/Cold Spots
- Low Air Flow
- Air Duct Leakage
- Areas in Home Not Connected to HVAC (sunrooms, bonus rooms, etc)
- Garage Heating
- Smart Thermostats