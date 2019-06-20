Lasik Cataract Surgeons Indianapolis

Price Vision Group is an internationally recognized center for the diagnosis, treatment, and care in the field of corneal and refractive surgery. For more than 30 years, we have utilized the latest technology while conducting ground-breaking research to provide cutting-edge services to our patients from all over the world.

We’ve conducted more than 160 research studies including those that led to the FDA approval of LASIK. In addition to training over 600 doctors from around the world, our surgeons have performed more cornea transplants than any other practice in North America. As some of the world’s foremost experts in corneal care, our doctors are sent some of the most challenging surgical cases based on their expertise and experience with complex corneal procedures.

The doctors of Price Vision Group are among a small group of surgeons who routinely conduct clinical investigations of new devices, medication, and surgical procedures. With these opportunities, our patients can have access to some of the most advanced vision care options not available anywhere else in the world.