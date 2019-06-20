Tips on how to buy and maintain home indianapolis

For 30 years, the Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership® (INHP) has been dedicated to long-term, successful homeownership and thriving, sustainable neighborhoods.
We prepare low and moderate-income people for homeownership through homebuyer education, advising and lending.
We also collaborate with community and neighborhood partners to invest in the places where INHP homebuyers chose to live by providing thought leadership, technical assistance, research and financial support.
Emails us for more info at info@inhp.org