Tracking a messy and windy Friday; temperature rebound to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana is gearing up for a soaking wet and windy Friday before temperatures quickly rebound through the first weekend of March.

A flood watch will be in effect throughout Friday for much of Indiana. Wind advisories will also be in effect from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday for central Indiana. There are even winter storm watches in far northern Indiana.

Thursday night: Rain will pick up by the overnight hours and become widespread in coverage. Heavy rain will occur at times and will lead to a messy Friday morning commute.

Lows will fall into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Friday: Central Indiana is looking at a soggy, windy and chilly end to the workweek. Have the rain gear on hand for a good swath of rain with some areas potentially getting a short break going into Friday afternoon. Moderate to heavy snow will remain well to the north.

Friday afternoon will be monitored for the possibility of isolated strong to severe storms along and south of Interstate 70. The timeframe for possible severe weather will be roughly from noon-5 p.m. Eastern. The main threat is damaging winds, but we can’t rule out an isolated tornado threat south of I-70.

By Friday night, some snow is possible closer to I-70 as the system tracks out of the state.

Friday’s lengthy period of heavier rain will raise flooding concerns. From 1.5-2.5 inches of rain could fall in central Indiana by Friday night. Some locations could see up to 3 inches or more of rain. Indy’s daily rain record for March 3 is 2.01 inches, and that will be in jeopardy.

In tandem with the significant rainfall, winds are going to be on the stronger side with gusts from 35-45 mph at times.

Overall, expect a dreary and very wet Friday with highs only rising into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Weekend: We’ll dry out just in time for the first weekend of March. Saturday will feature breezy winds before they turn lighter Sunday. We’ll quickly warm back to near 60 by Sunday.

8-Day Forecast: We’ll kick off the workweek with highs pushing back into the 60s. However, this warmer air will not last as we work in another cooldown. Temperatures will turn chilly once again by the latter half of next week.