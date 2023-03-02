UFO falls from sky in Grant County

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — An unidentified flying object dropped out of the sky in Grant County.

The sheriff’s office says it discovered the unknown object after it fell to the ground by parachute.

Pictures posted on social media show the object is owned by an aerospace company in New York City. The company specializes in hardware that captures high-resolution images from weather balloons.

There was no word on how the object got to Indiana.