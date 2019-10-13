Beautiful end to the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Slight warm up for our Sunday afternoon. Up and down temperatures on tap for the work week.

Today:

Another chilly start across the area this morning, with many areas – especially south of I-70 slipping into the upper 30s. We’ll rebound nicely through the day – improving on our high temperatures by a good 10° compared to Saturday. Afternoon temperatures should hit the middle 60s across the state.

Tonight:

Quiet and cool conditions, but we should stay just warm enough to avoid any widespread frost issues. Lows fall to the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Monday:

Beautiful start to the work week. Pretty similar to today, with abundant sunshine and mild temperatures. Highs hit the middle 60s.

8 day forecast:

Next system of interest arrives with a cold front Tuesday afternoon and evening, bringing scattered showers and storms to central Indiana. Another shot of colder air moves in for Wednesday, but long term pattern looks warmer, as highs return to the 70s heading into next weekend.