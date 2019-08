Bru Burger Offers Up Dining Deals for Devour Indy

If you’re in the mood for a burger, Bru Burger is where it’s at!

In our kitchen today is Cunningham Restaurant Group Executive Chef Carl Chambers, making up some Bru Burgers and telling us more about the Devour menu specials:

DEVOUR MENU

$15 PER PERSON

FIRST COURSE

CHOOSE ONE

BRU FRIES / CHILI CHEESE FRIES

GOLDEN FRIES WITH HOUSE KETCHUP, BLACK PEPPER MAYO, AND HOUSE CHIPOTLE BBQ SAUCE

SOFT PRETZELS (VG)

SERVED WITH BEER CHEESE AND SPICY MUSTARD

BOWL OF CHILI

TRADITIONAL MEAT AND BEAN CHILI TOPPED WITH CHOPPED ONIONS, WHITE CHEDDAR, AND SOUR CREAM

ONION RINGS (VG)

BEER-BATTERED AND SERVED WITH HOUSE KETCHUP

GORGONBERRY PECAN

SPRING MIX, CRANBERRY-POPPYSEED DRESSING, GORGONZOLA, CRANBERRIES, CANDIED PECANS, AND BACON

SRIRACHA CAESAR

ROMAINE, RED ONIONS, TOMATOES, PARMESAN, HOUSE CROUTONS, AND SRIRACHA DRIZZLE

SECOND COURSE

CHOOSE ONE

DOUBLE BACON BURGER*

TWO 4 OZ. SMASHED PATTIES, WHITE CHEDDAR, 1000 ISLAND, AND GARDEN

MELT YOUR FACE BURGER*

HABANERO HOT SAUCE, HABANERO MONTEREY JACK, JALAPEÑOS, HABANERO WHOLE GRAIN MUSTARD, AND GARDEN

STILTON BLEU CHEESE BURGER*

PEAR-BACON JAM, FRIED ONIONS, TRUFFLE AIOLI, AND SPINACH

HONEY-CHIPOTLE BBQ BURGER*

BACON, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, WHITE CHEDDAR, ONION RING, BBQ PULLED PORK, AND BLACK PEPPER MAYO

THE NEW YORKER BURGER*

SLAW, PASTRAMI, SWISS, CARAMELIZED ONION, AND MUSTARD

THE END BURGER*

HORSERADISH HAVARTI, OVER EASY EGG, TOMATO, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, LETTUCE, AND TRUFFLE AIOLI

BAJA SALMON*

QUESO FRESCO, GUACAMOLE, BLACK BEAN AIOLI, BLACK BEAN-EDAMAME SALSA, AND PEA SHOOTS ON AN OAT BUN

BLACK BEAN BURGER

BLACK BEAN-EDAMAME SALSA, HABANERO WHOLE GRAIN MUSTARD AND GARDEN ON AN OAT BUN

VEGETARIAN (VG) | ASK YOUR SERVER ABOUT GLUTEN FREE OPTIONS

*CUSTOMERS WITH WEAKENED IMMUNE SYSTEMS HAVE AN INCREASED HEALTH RISK FROM CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED ANIMAL FOODS.

To learn more, visit: www.crgdining.com or https://www.bruburgerbar.com/

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CUNNINGHAM RESTAURANT GROUP