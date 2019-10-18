Center for the Performing Arts launches naming campaign

CARMEL, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel is looking for its first-ever corporate naming partner. The nonprofit, which is approaching its 10th anniversary, says it hopes to find a partner with a “shared vision of advancing the arts and educational programming, unifying the community and extending the center’s impact.”

The campaign to find a partner follows a strategic planning process, which involved an independent analysis from Chicago-based sponsorship consultancy IEG.

Jeffrey McDermott, chief executive officer of the Center for the Performing Arts, says it is the organization’s responsibility to diversify its base of support as much as possible.

“We’re looking to really co-brand with someone who comes in and wants to activate with us,” said McDermott. “We’re not necessarily looking for any partner; we’re looking for exactly the right corporate partner that is going to come in and want to engage with us in any number of ways. That could include employee benefits to their employees. It could include getting involved with our educational programming (or) providing us and engaging with us with additional volunteerism.”

The nonprofit says IEG’s analysis of the naming assets for the center involved a review of multiple sectors, brands, opportunities and sponsorship vehicles throughout the country. IEG Global Managing Director Peter Laatz says the effort is a very innovative move for the organization.

“The performing arts is an area where we see companies wanting to invest as they look to diversify beyond sports and become a more engaged partner in a thriving community,” Laatz said in a news release. “Just a handful of other performing arts centers of this caliber in the U.S. have a dedicated corporate naming partner, so this really speaks to the Center’s partnership acumen and vision.”

McDermott says the Center for the Performing Arts has exploded over the last three or four years.

“We have really solidified our footing, particularly over the past few years,” said McDermott. “We have multiple years of budgets that have been well into the black that we’re very proud of. We are enjoying record crowds. We’re enjoying a record number of sellout crowds for performances. We’re utilizing these spaces like never before.”

McDermott says the naming rights campaign will help extend access to the arts in the present, but promise to help sustain the center as a community asset for the future.