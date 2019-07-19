Heat and Humidity continues this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– A excessive heat warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and humid.

The weekend: Saturday will be hot and humid. Feels like temperatures will range from 105° to 110°. Isolated showers and storms are possible Saturday night ahead of the cold front.



Sunday will be hot and humid but storms chances return to the forecast.

Some storms could be on the strong to severe side as the SPC has issued a marginal risk for Sunday.

Tuesday: We will finally cool off starting on Monday and going into Tuesday. The best weather day of the week.

8 Day Forecast: A cooler week is in store after seeing the temperatures in the 90’s. Temperatures will be in the low 80’s for the start of the week and we will warm up to the mid 80’s to end the week.