Man wanted for theft, fraud in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Carmel are searching for a theft and fraud suspect.

According to the Carmel Police Department, a woman reported to police that after receiving an email from her credit card company on July 3 just before 11 a.m. questioning a recent transaction. She then discovered that her credit card had been stolen from her vehicle.

Police said the male suspect completed a fraudulent transaction with the stolen credit card at a Target in Fishers.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-690-3114.