Police seek help investigating homicide of man found in ditch

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information about people or cars seen on a stretch of Mann Road near where a 23-year-old man’s body was found in September.

On Tuesday, investigators asked to speak to anyone who saw vehicles parked or people walking from 4-5 a.m. Sept. 9 on Mann Road between State Road 144 and the Morgan and Marion county border.

A homeowner walking her dog on Sept. 13 found the body of Alexander Dashiell Jackson in a ditch on the east side of Mann Road, between West Ralston Road in Indianapolis and East Landersdale Road in Morgan County.

Authorities identified the badly decomposed body a week later and determined the death was a homicide by gunshot.

They can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or the Morgan County 911 Dispatch at 765-342-5544.