No one does local like WISH-TV | June 2024

In June, The AC Golf Classic raised a record $525,000 for Teacher’s Treasures. Indianapolis hosted the Olympic swim trials, setting a record for attendance for a swimming event. WISH-TV also partnered with Second Helpings for the Gr8 Pasta Push, collecting pasta and funds to help feed those in need. WISH also covered Pride Month, Black Music Month, and Juneteenth, underscoring WISH-TV’s commitment to diverse and inclusive storytelling.