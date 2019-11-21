Skip to content
WISHTV.com
Indianapolis
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
All IN
Business
Celebrating Our Heroes
Crime Watch 8
Election Results
Entertainment
I-Team 8
Indiana News
Inside INdiana Business
International
Local
National News
Politics
Traffic
Top Stories
Next Level Broadband awards $6.3M in grants
Top Stories
Ball State Alumni Association names president
OneRepublic to headline Idea Week 2020
The search is on for a red panda that escaped a French zoo
Gas City man dies while installing holiday decorations in Noblesville
Weather
8 Day Forecast
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Forecast
Future Cast
Get Weather Text and Email Alerts
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Monthly Climate Data
Radar
Today’s Rainfall
Weather Blog
Wind Gusts
Sports
AC’s Football Challenge
College Basketball
College Football
Colts
Cubs/White Sox Broadcast Schedule
Indianapolis 500
Indy Eleven
Indiana Fever
NASCAR
Pacers
The Zone – High School Sports
The Zone Scoreboard
Indy Style
As Seen on Indy Style
Indy Style Recipes
Community
Top 8 Things You Need To Know
Locals Only
Community Calendar
Community Link
Contests
Golden Apple Award
Gr8 Paper Push
I Love To Read
Joe On The Go
Tweet For Toys
WISH Patrol
WISH Tree
Station Info
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Email Alerts
Internships At WISH
Meet The Team
MyINDY-TV 23
Tour WISH-TV Studios
Tuning Us In
Work For Us
TV Schedule
CW 8
MyINDY-TV 23 Schedule
Watch CW Shows
WISH-TV Schedule
More
Gas Prices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Obituaries
This Week’s Coupons
Watch Live
Search
Search
Search
wish-tv kicks off annual
Uncategorized
Posted:
Nov 21, 2019 / 02:28 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 21, 2019 / 02:28 PM EST
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK