wish-tv kicks off annual

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) -- For the first time in 40 years, the University of Indianapolis has a live mascot. Grady the Greyhound was introduced Wednesday. The 2-year old former racing dog joins Ace the mascot to uplift spirits on the southside campus.

Grady's full name is C. Greyson Veritas, which is a nod to the school's colors of crimson and grey, along with the Latin word for "truth", which is included in the school's seal.