Exploring-Italy-New-Branding
Visit Italy with Cody Adams
Call Today! 1-800-581-8942 | Booking #1284913
Get ready to explore the breathtaking rolling hills of Tuscany, where sprawling vineyards, medieval hill towns, and enchanting cities await. Spend seven unforgettable nights in Montecatini Terme, a renowned resort and spa town that’s the perfect home base for your adventure.
Take in the sights of Pisa, Florence, and San Gimignano, each nestled in the heart of the stunning Italian countryside. Discover Lucca, a hidden gem often called Italy’s best-kept secret. Dive into history with a visit to the Gothic Line, a significant WWII site, and the Museum of Liberation.
Enjoy free time to soak in the cultural treasures of Florence, join a hands-on Tuscan cooking class, and savor locally made cheeses right at the farm. Of course, a Spotlight on Tuscany wouldn’t be complete without indulging in fabulous local wines and the region’s iconic cuisine.
Rich in history, culture, and timeless beauty, this is the Spotlight on Tuscany you’ve always dreamed of. Let’s make it a reality!
“I’m so excited to head off to Italy, but I’m even more excited for you to join me! It is sure to be an unforgettable experience full of memories that will last a lifetime! See you there! Ciao!“
Timeline
Day 1: Overnight Flight
Kick off your Italian adventure! Think rolling hills, incredible wines, mouthwatering cuisine, and jaw-dropping architecture. The best part? You’ll unpack just once while exploring some of Italy’s most charming towns.
Day 4: Florence
Start your day with a trip to Florence, the stunning “Cradle of the Renaissance.” Stroll through the city on an immersive walking tour led by a local guide, uncovering the rich history and beauty of this iconic destination.
Day 6: Pisa
Keep your camera ready as you visit Pisa and its world-famous Leaning Tower. Explore the impressive Baptistery, the largest in Italy, and soak up the charm of this unforgettable landmark.
Italy is calling—let’s go!
September 16, 2025 | 9 Days ⋅ 11 Meals
Call Today! 1-800-581-8942 | Booking #1284913
3 Night Rome Pre Tour Extension
Start your adventure with three unforgettable nights in the Eternal City. Kick off your Roman getaway with a warm welcome dinner at a local restaurant. Explore the iconic sights of Rome with an expert guide, including an up-close tour of the Colosseum and Roman Forum. Enjoy plenty of free time to uncover the city’s hidden charms or join an optional excursion to the Vatican Museums and St. Peter’s Basilica.
Timeline
Day 2 – Rome, Italy – Your Journey Begins
Arrive in Rome and settle into your accommodations for a 3-night stay. Spend the day exploring at your own pace, getting a feel for the city’s vibrant atmosphere. In the evening, gather with your group for a delicious welcome dinner featuring regional specialties.
Day 4 – Rome – Vatican Wonders
Step across the border into Vatican City for a guided tour* of the Vatican Museums and St. Peter’s Basilica. Marvel at masterpieces like Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel ceiling and The Last Judgment before visiting St. Peter’s Basilica, one of the world’s largest and most awe-inspiring religious sites.
Your Roman adventure is the perfect way to kick off an incredible journey!
Don’t Miss Out, To Join US call Collette at 800-581-8942 OR CLICK HERE to learn more