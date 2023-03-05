Warm and sunny end to the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We have another great day on tap across much of the state. Lots of sunshine and above normal highs. Even warmer temperatures arrive for Monday before we return back to normal for the rest of the week.

TODAY: Look for lots of sunshine for the end of the weekend. It will be a little warmer than yesterday with highs climbing into the middle and upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Skies stay mostly clear with lows falling into the lower 40s. Winds do begin to pick up a little in the late evening hours.

MONDAY: The first part of the new workweek is going to be fantastic! It’s going to be a bit breezy with winds gusting at times near 20-30 mph however those breezes will create quite the temperature boost. Highs will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s across much of the state. There may be a slight increase in cloud cover later Monday evening with a few showers possible but any rain will be scattered and light.

8DAY FORECAST: A pattern change occurs for the rest of the workweek meaning temperatures return back to near normal conditions. Highs stay in the 40s for the remainder of the week. There’s a chance for a rain or snow mix as a system enters the state late in the workweek and into the first part of next weekend.