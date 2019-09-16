Pelosi: Trump trade deal won’t protect US workers, could raise drug prices

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The Trump administration is ramping up pressure on Congress to pass the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement.

Democrats expressed concerns over the agreement’s labor and environmental provisions. Some Republicans are confident the agreement will pass, but others aren’t so sure.

Rep. Tom Reed, a New York Republican, says if Congress voted on the trade agreement today, it would pass. Reed said he is optimistic Congress will pass the deal by the end of October.

“We are good to go,” Reed said. “And we would have an updated Mexico-Canada agreement where our farmers and our manufacturers and our auto suppliers and our auto industry would immediately benefit.”

But he says the hold up is one Democrat.

“It all rests in one person’s hands,” Reed said. “And that is the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.”

Pelosi said she still has concerns about whether the trade deal goes far enough to protect American workers and the environment. She also worries that a piece of the agreement could raise drug prices for U.S. consumers.

Rep. Will Hurd, a Texas Republican, said those issues are being worked out behind the scenes.

“Over the last few days some senior Democrats have expressed a little bit of concern in the ability to pass this, but I think Speaker Pelosi and our U.S. trade representative have been having some good conversations,” Hurd said.