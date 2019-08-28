Trump trade deal is good news for US farmers, but some say not good enough

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — U.S. farmers have taken a multibillion-dollar hit as a result of President Donald Trump’s multifront trade war, but they received some good news this week when he announced a trade deal with Japan.

But, farmers say they aren’t ready to start celebrating until the president reaches agreements with China and Mexico.

Bryan Riley with the National Taxpayers Union said it’s a tough time to be an American farmer.

On top of bad weather, Riley said, the president’s multifront trade war has dried up the markets with America’s top exporting partners.

“Once you lose that market share it is going to be really tough to get back,” Riley said.

Riley called the Japan deal a step in the right direction, but said America is still at odds with its top three trading markets: China, Canada and Mexico.

Riley said relief for farmers won’t come until the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement is signed — and the trade wars are over.