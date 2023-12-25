Christmas eve is turning into a present of its own

TONIGHT:

Christmas eve is a wonderful time here in central Indiana. We are clear of fog and we are looking at nice clear roadways rainfall wise too. Skies are becoming cloudy again but also remaining rain free all night long. Southeastern air overnight building should keep us near 50 degrees all night long here in Indianapolis. Great weather for Santa tonight.

TOMORROW

Another weather system will give way to a damp and windy Christmas Day with showers moving into central Indiana as early as mid-Monday morning. Wind gusts on Monday could also approach 35-40 MPH. Shower chances will persist for much of next week with colder air eventually set to return. We can’t rule out a few snow showers late next week.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Evening hours on Monday continue to be wet but heavier showers and wind speeds will start to push northward and out of our area by Tuesday morning. We’re still expecting things to be wet overnight and into Tuesday morning but it wont be quite as intense as what we’re expecting Christmas Day.

TUESDAY

Making our way into the middle of the week we will see significantly cooler air move in from the north and west. This air will eventually dry out but Tuesday is not that day as the majority of the day is still cloudy and some mist could be in the forecast at times along with an occasional drizzle. By the end of the day we might even sneak in some sunshine. Wind out of the southwest at 5 to 10 MPH

8 DAY-FORECAST

Making our way into next week we can see rain and even show still cling onto the forecast as temperatures decline. skies try to clear out as well but it will be difficult to see mostly sunny skies. Into next weekend and the end of 2023 we have a shot at a few snowflakes. Some models have it in their forecasts, others don’t, so we will keep an eye open for a few flurries.