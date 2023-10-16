Gloomy and cool start to the workweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gloomy and cool feel as the new workweek starts. There may be a few areas of light patchy drizzle or mist this morning. A passing light shower may be possible this afternoon.

TODAY: A chilly start with temperatures into the 40s this morning. Look for lots of clouds with very light precipitation possible especially during the morning. The mercury really doesn’t climb all that much this afternoon. Normal high for this time of the year is 66. We’ll see temperatures staying into the middle 50s for the afternoon. Winds will be relatively light out of the north at 5-10 miles per hour.

TONIGHT: Clouds hang around through much of the evening hours. A few breaks may be possible but temperatures stay into the middle 40s. So another chilly start to your Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY: Another chilly start but we’ll see temperatures slowly warm up. Highs climb into the upper 50s near 60 on Tuesday. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be dry so a great day to get out and head to a pumpkin patch.

WEDNESDAY: We’ll see lots of sunshine Wednesday. This is probably the best day of the week. Look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 60s which is right around normal for this time of the year.

It’s a great day to maybe check out the Covered Bridge Festival over in Parke County. The festival lasts through the weekend.

8DAY FORECAST: We’re watching a system heading in our direction for the rest of the workweek. This will bring us a good chance for some scattered showers maybe even a few thunderstorms on Thursday. We could use the rain. We’re still running about a quarter inch below normal for the month of October. More spotty showers are possible on Friday and Saturday. This weekend looks cool with temperatures in the upper 50s near 60.