NWS expands ‘enhanced’ storm risk to include Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Weather Service of Indianapolis has expanded Tuesday’s “enhanced risk” of severe weather to include Indianapolis.

NWS said in a post on X that severe storms may be possible between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.

NWS says strong winds, large hail, and tornadoes will be possible during this time.

The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the Enhanced Risk for severe weather further west to include much of Indianapolis.



Severe storms may be possible between 1100 AM and 800 PM. Damaging winds are the primary threat. There is potential for large hail and tornadoes.



— NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) April 2, 2024

Those in these impacted areas are encouraged to have a weather safety plan in place.

An enhanced risk means a 3 out of 5 storm risk, with scattered to numerous strong storms likely.

Parts of southeastern Indiana are said to be in a moderate, or 4 out of 5, risk.