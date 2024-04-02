Search
NWS expands ‘enhanced’ storm risk to include Indianapolis

by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Weather Service of Indianapolis has expanded Tuesday’s “enhanced risk” of severe weather to include Indianapolis.

NWS said in a post on X that severe storms may be possible between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.

NWS says strong winds, large hail, and tornadoes will be possible during this time.

Those in these impacted areas are encouraged to have a weather safety plan in place.

An enhanced risk means a 3 out of 5 storm risk, with scattered to numerous strong storms likely.

Parts of southeastern Indiana are said to be in a moderate, or 4 out of 5, risk.

