Weather Blog: Sunday Night Forecast

Sunset: 9:12

Tonight: Wildfire smoke from earlier in the day begins to push out just in time for scattered storms to push in. Storms will be most common in central and southern parts of Indiana, and most will not become severe but one or two certainly could. Winds out of the southwest at five to ten MPH and a low temperature in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow: Skies will be mostly cloudy all day with chances for showers reemerging in the afternoon hours. Similar to Sunday, most of these storms will not become severe. Clouds will keep temperatures in the 70s most of the day with a high temperature of 81 in the afternoon. Unfortunately, we’re still expecting high humidity, so it won’t feel much cooler. Winds out of the west at around 10 MPH most of the day.

Tomorrow Night: Monday night we’re expecting things to start to settle down storm wise with mostly cloudy skies remaining. Low temperatures will be cooler than the last few evenings, but it will still be a mild and humid night ahead.

8 Day Forecast: After a mostly dry Tuesday, overnight into Wednesday morning becomes stormy once again with showers persisting on Thursday too. During this time, our heat and humidity combo isn’t going anywhere. Thankfully, it looks like by next weekend the skies clear out and temperatures don’t heat up all too much. Due to winds expected out of the north by next weekend we might run into our old friend the Canadian wildfire smoke but otherwise it looks like a great weekend to get outside and explore.