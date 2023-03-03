Weather blog: Flood warnings for central Indiana; tornado warnings in southern Indiana

A map showing flood warnings in Indiana for March 3, 2023. (WISH Photo)

Parts of Indiana are under flood warnings Friday, with tornado watches and warnings issued for southern parts of the state.

7:08 p.m.

Backside of this low is getting ready to bring hefty wind gusts up to 60 MPH (isolated spots of 70 MPH) from now until roughly 9:30 PM for central Indiana. Hence why High Wind Warnings remain in effect until 1 AM EST Saturday. (3/4) pic.twitter.com/mDl5Eyy400 — WISH-TV StormTrack8 (@StormTrack8) March 4, 2023

5:41 p.m.

High wind warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday in portions of central, east central, north central, southwest and west central Indiana.

Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

A two to four hour period of intense wind gusts are anticipated between 4 and 10 p.m. Peak gusts at 60 mph will be possible with locally higher gusts near 70 mph.

5:07 p.m.

Power lines down at 156th and Prairie Baptist Road in Hamilton County .@WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/oyzVlIfVYW — Garrett Bergquist (@GarrettBNews) March 3, 2023

4:31 p.m.

A Flood watch remains in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Rain will become lighter and more scattered into this evening before ending. Rainfall totals of 1.5 to 2.5 inches have fallen across central Indiana since early this morning. This amount of rain has resulted in flooding of low water crossing creeks, and streams.

4:04 p.m.

Rain and embedded thunderstorms continue across central Indiana this afternoon, but coverage is starting to diminish from SW to NE. There will remain an iso. wind damage threat in showers/storms. Outside of that, a few hours of even stronger wind gusts is expected 4-10 PM. #INwx pic.twitter.com/MT2F5EuHhj — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) March 3, 2023

3:35 p.m.

3:32 p.m.

No severe warnings in effect now across Indiana for now. Severe threat continues the next ~30 min for points SE of a Richmond-Columbus line. Rain changes to snow tonight along/north I-70 High non-storm wind gusts will be an issue through sunset. Gusts to 60 MPH will be expected. pic.twitter.com/BUR5pSWObq — WISH-TV StormTrack8 (@StormTrack8) March 3, 2023

3:15 p.m.

NWS Indy just recorded a pressure of 980.9 mb or 28.96” at the top of the hour (3 pm). I’m getting a pretty similar measurement downtown on my own barometer. This should be a new March record lowest pressure! Old one was 981 mb in March 1952. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/HGTAciFGTa — Ryan Morse (@RyanMorseWx) March 3, 2023

2:25 p.m.

❗ State Road 46 CLOSED due to HIGH WATER ❗ Crews are closing State Road 46 near Lower Schooner Road east of Belmont, between Bloomington and Nashville. Please do not attempt to drive through high water. #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/hNMoIZ9g3z — INDOT Southeast (@INDOTSoutheast) March 3, 2023

2:20 p.m.

A tornado warning is in effect until 2:45 p.m. for Dubois County, northwestern Crawford County, northwestern Perry County, and southwestern Orange County.

At 2:12 p.m., a storm capable of producing a tornado was located near Dale, moving northeast at 60 mph.

Areas in the path of this storm include Dubois, Hillham, Celestine, Bretzville, Huntingburg, Taswell, Mentor, Birdseye, French Lick, and Eckerty.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

Anyone in the path of this storm should take cover now. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Tornado Warning now in place for Orange Co until 245 pm

This includes French Lick. #inwx #indianapolis pic.twitter.com/RgCjn9QD5A — Meteorologist Tara Hastings (@MetTaraHastings) March 3, 2023

2 p.m.

A high wind warning is in effect for much of Indiana until 1 a.m. Saturday.

This includes portions of central, east central, north central, southwest, and west central Indiana. This includes the Indianapolis metro area.

Counties included in the warning are Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery, Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion, Parke,

Putnam, Hendricks, Marion, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay, Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby, Sullivan.

A two- to four-hour period of intense wind gusts is anticipated from late afternoon into the evening. Peak gusts at 60 mph will be possible with locally higher gusts.

Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

1:55 p.m.

A confirmed tornado was located near Haubstadt, or near Fort Branch, in Vanderburgh County, moving northeast at 55 mph, the National Weather Service says.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

Evansville and Darmstadt.

This includes Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 18 and 29.

1:49 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, has issued a tornado warning until 2:30 p.m. for northwestern Warrick County, northern Vanderburgh County, northeastern Posey County, Gibson County, and Pike County.

Tornado-producing storms were located along a line extending from near Blairsville to Melody Hill,

moving northeast at 65 mph. Radar indicates a confirmed tornado southwest of Darmstadt. Other tornadoes are possible with this storm as well as extensive straight-line wind damage to 80 mph.

This storm will be near Darmstadt at around 1:45 p.m., Fort Branch, Haubstadt, Owensville, and Lynnville around 1:55 p.m., Princeton, Oakland City, and Patoka around 2 p.m. This includes I-69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 13 and 52 and I-64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 11 and 41.

Other locations in the path of this storm include Winslow and Petersburg.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

Tornado Warning continues for Princeton IN, Fort Branch IN and Oakland City IN until 1:30 PM CST pic.twitter.com/QtKXipPQyX — NWS Paducah, KY (@NWSPaducah) March 3, 2023

Lots of active weather is ongoing. Area of focus is turning towards the line over Evansville for severe potential from now until 4 PM with main concern for folks south of a Bloomington-Greensburg line. This line is producing winds up to 70-80 MPH and has already spawned tornadoes pic.twitter.com/pD3aTLnym5 — WISH-TV StormTrack8 (@StormTrack8) March 3, 2023

1:20 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, has issued a tornado warning for Vanderburgh and Posey Counties until 2 p.m. Friday.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Corydon, moving northeast at 55 mph.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

Locations in the path of this storm include Evansville, Melody Hill, and Darmstadt. This includes I-69 between mile markers 1 and 2 and between 10 and 20. This also includes I-64 in Indiana between mile markers 17 and 29.

Anyone in the path of this storm should take cover now. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Tornado Warning including Evansville IN, Henderson KY and Highland IN until 1:00 PM CST pic.twitter.com/sC2MCbqsPv — NWS Paducah, KY (@NWSPaducah) March 3, 2023

1:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, has issued a tornado warning for Posey County until 2 p.m.

At 1:11 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Uniontown, moving northeast at 40 mph.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

Locations in the path of this storm include Mount Vernon and Blairsville.

Tornado Warning including Mount Vernon IN, Uniontown KY and Parkers Settlement IN until 12:45 PM CST pic.twitter.com/WvYeIJ6O6D — NWS Paducah, KY (@NWSPaducah) March 3, 2023

Tornado watch

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 5 p.m. for the following Indiana counties: Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Gibson, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange, Perry, Pike, Posey, Scott, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Washington.

Flood warnings

A line of storms with the potential to drop several inches of rain in central Indiana arrived Friday morning, prompting weather officials to issue flood warnings for various parts of the state.

Hendricks, Johnson, Marion, and Morgan

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a flood warning until 5 p.m. Friday for a portion of central Indiana, including Hendricks, Johnson, Marion, and Morgan Counties.

Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen, with 1 to 1.5 more inches of rain possible.

Locations that will see flooding: Indianapolis, Carmel, Fishers, Greenwood, Lawrence, Plainfield, Franklin, Brownsburg, Beech Grove, Martinsville, Speedway, Mooresville, Danville, Southport, Avon, New Whiteland, Cumberland, Edinburgh, Whiteland, and Bargersville.

Bartholomew, Decatur, Hancock, Jennings, Rush, and Shelby

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a flood warning until 5 p.m. Friday for Bartholomew, Decatur, Hancock, Jennings, Rush, and Shelby Counties.

Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

Heavy rain began in the area at around 11 a.m. and 1 to 1.5 inches of rain has already fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of up to 2.5 inches are possible.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Indianapolis, Columbus, Shelbyville, Lawrence, Greenfield, Greensburg, North Vernon, Rushville, Vernon, Adams, Cumberland, McCordsville, Edinburgh, Fortville, Knightstown, Hope, New Palestine, Flat Rock, Milford, and Westport.

Brown, Jackson, Lawrence, and Monroe

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a flood warning until 4:45 p.m. Friday for Brown, Jackson, Lawrence, and Monroe Counties.

Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen and another 1-2 inches are possible.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Bloomington, Seymour, Bedford, Brownstown, Nashville, Ellettsville, Mitchell, Crothersville, Oolitic, Medora, Stinesville, Charles Deam Wilderness, Norman, Elkinsville, Heltonville, Kurtz, Story, Bartlettsville, Monroe Reservoir, and Woodville Hills.