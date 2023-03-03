Weather blog: Flood warnings for central Indiana; tornado warnings in southern Indiana
Parts of Indiana are under flood warnings Friday, with tornado watches and warnings issued for southern parts of the state.
7:08 p.m.
5:41 p.m.
High wind warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday in portions of central, east central, north central, southwest and west central Indiana.
Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
A two to four hour period of intense wind gusts are anticipated between 4 and 10 p.m. Peak gusts at 60 mph will be possible with locally higher gusts near 70 mph.
5:07 p.m.
4:31 p.m.
A Flood watch remains in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday.
Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Rain will become lighter and more scattered into this evening before ending. Rainfall totals of 1.5 to 2.5 inches have fallen across central Indiana since early this morning. This amount of rain has resulted in flooding of low water crossing creeks, and streams.
4:04 p.m.
3:35 p.m.
3:32 p.m.
3:15 p.m.
2:25 p.m.
2:20 p.m.
A tornado warning is in effect until 2:45 p.m. for Dubois County, northwestern Crawford County, northwestern Perry County, and southwestern Orange County.
At 2:12 p.m., a storm capable of producing a tornado was located near Dale, moving northeast at 60 mph.
Areas in the path of this storm include Dubois, Hillham, Celestine, Bretzville, Huntingburg, Taswell, Mentor, Birdseye, French Lick, and Eckerty.
Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.
Anyone in the path of this storm should take cover now. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
2 p.m.
A high wind warning is in effect for much of Indiana until 1 a.m. Saturday.
This includes portions of central, east central, north central, southwest, and west central Indiana. This includes the Indianapolis metro area.
Counties included in the warning are Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery, Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion, Parke,
Putnam, Hendricks, Marion, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay, Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby, Sullivan.
A two- to four-hour period of intense wind gusts is anticipated from late afternoon into the evening. Peak gusts at 60 mph will be possible with locally higher gusts.
Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
1:55 p.m.
A confirmed tornado was located near Haubstadt, or near Fort Branch, in Vanderburgh County, moving northeast at 55 mph, the National Weather Service says.
Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.
Evansville and Darmstadt.
This includes Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 18 and 29.
1:49 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, has issued a tornado warning until 2:30 p.m. for northwestern Warrick County, northern Vanderburgh County, northeastern Posey County, Gibson County, and Pike County.
Tornado-producing storms were located along a line extending from near Blairsville to Melody Hill,
moving northeast at 65 mph. Radar indicates a confirmed tornado southwest of Darmstadt. Other tornadoes are possible with this storm as well as extensive straight-line wind damage to 80 mph.
This storm will be near Darmstadt at around 1:45 p.m., Fort Branch, Haubstadt, Owensville, and Lynnville around 1:55 p.m., Princeton, Oakland City, and Patoka around 2 p.m. This includes I-69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 13 and 52 and I-64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 11 and 41.
Other locations in the path of this storm include Winslow and Petersburg.
Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.
1:20 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, has issued a tornado warning for Vanderburgh and Posey Counties until 2 p.m. Friday.
A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Corydon, moving northeast at 55 mph.
Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.
Locations in the path of this storm include Evansville, Melody Hill, and Darmstadt. This includes I-69 between mile markers 1 and 2 and between 10 and 20. This also includes I-64 in Indiana between mile markers 17 and 29.
Anyone in the path of this storm should take cover now. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
1:15 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, has issued a tornado warning for Posey County until 2 p.m.
At 1:11 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Uniontown, moving northeast at 40 mph.
Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.
Locations in the path of this storm include Mount Vernon and Blairsville.
Tornado watch
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 5 p.m. for the following Indiana counties: Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Gibson, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange, Perry, Pike, Posey, Scott, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Washington.
Flood warnings
A line of storms with the potential to drop several inches of rain in central Indiana arrived Friday morning, prompting weather officials to issue flood warnings for various parts of the state.
Hendricks, Johnson, Marion, and Morgan
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a flood warning until 5 p.m. Friday for a portion of central Indiana, including Hendricks, Johnson, Marion, and Morgan Counties.
Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.
Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen, with 1 to 1.5 more inches of rain possible.
Locations that will see flooding: Indianapolis, Carmel, Fishers, Greenwood, Lawrence, Plainfield, Franklin, Brownsburg, Beech Grove, Martinsville, Speedway, Mooresville, Danville, Southport, Avon, New Whiteland, Cumberland, Edinburgh, Whiteland, and Bargersville.
Bartholomew, Decatur, Hancock, Jennings, Rush, and Shelby
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a flood warning until 5 p.m. Friday for Bartholomew, Decatur, Hancock, Jennings, Rush, and Shelby Counties.
Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.
Heavy rain began in the area at around 11 a.m. and 1 to 1.5 inches of rain has already fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of up to 2.5 inches are possible.
Some locations that will experience flooding include: Indianapolis, Columbus, Shelbyville, Lawrence, Greenfield, Greensburg, North Vernon, Rushville, Vernon, Adams, Cumberland, McCordsville, Edinburgh, Fortville, Knightstown, Hope, New Palestine, Flat Rock, Milford, and Westport.
Brown, Jackson, Lawrence, and Monroe
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a flood warning until 4:45 p.m. Friday for Brown, Jackson, Lawrence, and Monroe Counties.
Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.
Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen and another 1-2 inches are possible.
Some locations that will experience flooding include: Bloomington, Seymour, Bedford, Brownstown, Nashville, Ellettsville, Mitchell, Crothersville, Oolitic, Medora, Stinesville, Charles Deam Wilderness, Norman, Elkinsville, Heltonville, Kurtz, Story, Bartlettsville, Monroe Reservoir, and Woodville Hills.
