Weather

70s set to return!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Another chilly start to Thursday morning with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Should be another great afternoon with highs climbing to the mid-60s with mostly sunny skies. Lows Thursday night will fall to the mid-40s. The end of the week looks even warmer and bright with highs approaching 70°!

A nice looking weekend for the Grand Prix! Highs Saturday will top out in the lower 70s with sun and clouds! Rain chances increase Sunday but look more isolated during the day with plenty of dry time! Highs will remain pretty close to 70°.

A wet start to the week on Monday with showers and storms. Highs will continue to warm to the lower 70s. The chance of rain will continue through midweek with highs in the lower to mid-70s! It should finally dry out Thursday with highs in the mid-70s!