A chilly day with snow possible for Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A chilly and damp start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 40s. Skies will begin to clear Tuesday afternoon with highs headed to the upper 40s to near 50. Tuesday night lows will fall to the lower 30s with a clear sky.

Wednesday will be a warm day with highs soaring to the mid to upper 50s! We have a cold out west that will swing in overnight and through Thursday morning which will bring some snow showers for the morning commute. It could be a bit messy for drivers with minor accumulations on the roadways and grassy surfaces. Snow showers should move out during the early afternoon. Highs will plummet to the 30s through the afternoon with winds picking up!

By the end of the week, highs will only warm to the upper 30s with a mainly sunny sky. This weekend looks chilly and split for now with the better of the two days being Saturday. Sunday big changes arrive with a wintry mix and much colder temperatures. Highs by early next week look to plummet to the upper 20s and lower 30s.