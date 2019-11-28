A chilly Thanksgiving Day

Good Thanksgiving Day morning! It is a chilly but quiet morning across central Indiana with temps in the lower half of the 30s. Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s this afternoon. Lows tonight will be in the lower 30s. Friday will find thickening clouds with highs in the middle 40s.

More rain will arrive Friday night and continue through Saturday. Rain may be heavy at times. 1″-2″ of rain will be possible by Sunday morning. Highs on Saturday will be in the middle 40s. A cold front will usher in colder weather on Sunday. It will be breezy on Sunday with a chance for a few sprinkles and flurries. Temps will be in the lower 40s.

The extended outlook shows a dry and quiet pattern for much of next week. Highs Monday through Thursday will be mainly in the 40s. Temps may warm to near 50 later in the week.