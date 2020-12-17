A cloudy and chilly day

Good Thursday morning! It is going to be a cloudy and cold day with highs in the middle 30s this afternoon. Watch out for some patchy light freezing drizzle this morning. Lows tonight will drop into the lower 20s with clearing skies late. Friday will be mostly sunny and a bit warmer with highs in the upper 30s.

The weekend will find a cold front moving through the region on Saturday. This will trigger a light wintry mix of rain and snow Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the lower 40s. Sunday should be dry with temps near 40.

The extended outlook indicates dry and mild weather to start Christmas week. Temps will be in the 40s Monday through Wednesday. An arctic cold front will deliver some of the coldest air of the season by Christmas Day. Highs on Christmas may only be near 20 degrees.

