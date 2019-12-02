A cold and cloudy start

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 30s with lots of clouds. Temperatures don’t really budge much with highs warming to the mid-30s. There could be a few light flurries around in northern Indiana but most should stay dry for Monday. Late Monday night lows will fall to the mid-20s with clouds gradually clearing.

Tuesday will be another cloudy and cold day with highs warming to near 40. By midweek, we should see a brighter day with highs warming to near seasonal with most spots in the mid 40s. It should be a quiet remainder of the week with highs warming to the upper 40s with sunshine Thursday. By the end of the week, highs should hold in the mid-40s.

This weekend looks split for now with highs in the 40s. A better chance for showers is late Sunday and through the day Monday.