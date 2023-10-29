A cold, breezy, and possibly snowy Halloween ahead!

TONIGHT

Rain comes back into play in the late Sunday afternoon skies and stays around the entire night. This will likely be the wettest point of this upcoming system. Low temperature overnight at about 40 degrees. Winds out of the north at 10 MPH.

TOMORROW

Monday looks wet and cloudy to start but skies will clear out and rain will leave in the latter half of the day. Once the sun comes out, we’re still likely chilly with a high temperature in the mid 40s. Winds out of the northwest at 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Monday night we will clear out but this will allow us to get quite chilly with lows in the mid to upper 20s. This will be our first hard freeze of the fall so get ready for it. If any roadways still have moisture on them, be alert for possible ice on roadways. Wind out of the north and west at 5 to 10 MPH.

TUESDAY

Halloween looks like it will start out mostly sunny but don’t let that fool you. It will be another day with highs in the mid to low 40s at best. Not only will it be cold but also gusty with winds out of the west at 10-20 MPH. We could even see a few first snowflakes of the year sneak in. It will likely be nothing more than a decorative snowflake or two in central parts of Indiana.

8 DAY

Next week rain slows down and skies clear out. This will help us get cold enough for 40-degree high temperatures and 20-degree low temperatures. This will be the coldest we’ve been since early spring of this year. If current models are somewhat accurate, temperatures for trick or treating Halloween will hover around the 40-degree mark. Make sure the kids are dressed warm in their costumes.

Rain looks like it won’t be in the mix for a while after the wet weekend wraps up. Hopefully what rain we do get will be enough to help relieve drought conditions. We might have just enough moisture and cold air left over Tuesday to see our first snowflakes of the year. The further north you are in Indiana, the more likely it is.