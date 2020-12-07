A cold start to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A few light flurries Monday morning and cold with temperatures in the lower 30s. Flurries should move out by midmorning with decreasing clouds through the rest of the afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 30s. Monday night lows will fall to the mid-20s with a partly cloudy sky.

Tuesday will be a slightly warmer day with highs in the lower to mid-40s with lots of sunshine! Highs will warm to the lower 50s by midweek with lots of dry time and sunshine! By the later half of the week, highs Thursday and Friday will boost to the mid-50s with a few more clouds but will be completely dry!

Big changes arrive this weekend with a cold front late Saturday. High temperatures Saturday will top out in the lower 50s with showers through the afternoon. Once the front passes through the state highs come Sunday will drop to the 30s with a few flurries through the morning and afternoon. Highs will remain in the 30s through early next week with sun and clouds.