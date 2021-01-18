A cold start to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cold start to the week with a few flurries around Monday morning. Otherwise, expect to see plenty of clouds today with highs in the lower 30s.

On Monday night, we’ll have our next weather maker move in. This has prompted a Winter Weather Advisory for the southern third of the state late tonight and through early tomorrow morning. Snow showers will spread in bringing central Indiana about 1″-2″ of snow south of I-70.

Tuesday will be a cold day with a few morning flurries. We could see a few rays of sunshine with highs in the lower 30s. A quiet and slightly warmer midweek with highs in the upper 30s with a mix of sun and clouds. Lower to mid-40s by Thursday with more clouds and sunshine. Turning much colder by Friday with highs in the lower 30s.

This weekend looks split with highs on Saturday in the upper 20s to lower 30s with a partly cloudy sky. The next system will arrive Sunday with a light wintry mix transitioning to all shower Monday with highs in the lower to mid-40s.