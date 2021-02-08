Weather

A cold week ahead

by: Randy Ollis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Good Monday morning! It is going to be a cloudy and cold start to the new work week with highs in the lower 20s. A few flurries will be possible. Snow showers will be likely Monday night. There is a winter weather advisory over the southern third of the state. Any accumulation should be an inch or less by morning with a few inches possible in southern Indiana. Lows will be in the middle teens.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the middle 20s. Another area of low pressure will bring a good threat for snow showers on Wednesday with some accumulation likely. Highs on Wednesday will be in the middle 20s again.

The extended outlook keeps the cold air around through the entire week. Highs will remain well below normal through the weekend. Snow chances will return by the weekend too.

