Weather

A comfortable and sunny day!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A fantastic start to Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s with nothing but sunshine! A cold front that swept through the state yesterday ushered in some cool and comfortable air through the day Tuesday! Highs will top out in the mid-80s with mainly sunny skies.

Lows Tuesday night will fall to the lower 60s.

Another great day Wednesday with an area of highs pressure in play keeping us dry, sunny and cool. Highs will top out in the lower 80s with sunshine. Thursday temperatures will start to warm just a little with most spots in the mid-80s with plenty of sunshine.

By the end of the week, highs could be flirting with 90° with increasing humidity and spotty storm chances. Active weekend with rain chances during the day on Saturday. Highs will remain warm with most spots in the mid-80s. Father’s Day looks nice and comfortable with highs in the lower 80s. The next chance of scattered rain arrives Monday with highs in the mid-80s. We cool to the upper 70s Tuesday with sunshine!