A cool and cloudy start to the week

A few light sprinkles and flurries possible this morning with lots of cloud cover around. Most spots are in the lower 30s this morning. Clouds stick around this afternoon with highs gradually warming to the lower to mid 40s. Tonight a mainly cloudy with lows hovering near freezing.

Tuesday morning will start wet for most if not all of central Indiana. There could be a little bit of mixing as well with most of the precipitation ending by early afternoon. Highs should then warm to the upper 40s to near 50°. The warming trend will continue through the middle half of the week with highs in the lower 50s with a mixture of sun and clouds.

A cold front will move in Thursday increasing showers through the day. Highs will continue to warm to the upper 50s to near 60°. A few lingering showers are possible Friday morning with highs cooling to the lower 40s. Right now there could be a light wintry mix and snow flurries for the day on Saturday with highs slowly warming through the lower 40s.