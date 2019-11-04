A cool and quiet week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Easy start to the week with temperatures in the 40s with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will take a slow trek to the lower to mid-50s. A cold front will swing in later Monday night generating a few light sprinkles overnight.

Tuesday looks to be a slightly cooler day with highs in the mid to upper 40s with more sunshine through the afternoon. Wednesday will be another quiet day with highs warming to the lower 50s.

Another cold front will swing across the state Thursday bringing in a wintry mix. Highs will struggle only warming to the lower 40s. A mix of precipitation will transition to all snow showers late Thursday with little to no accumulation.

Friday will be a cold and bright day with highs in the upper 30s. The weekend looks split for now with highs in the lower 40s Saturday. An additional cold front will pass through Sunday bringing a mix then straight snow showers that could possibly accumulate.