A cool and wet start to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A few light sprinkles Monday morning with temperatures in the lower to mid-40s. Expect to see lots of cloud cover. An area of low pressure will bring in the steady showers Monday afternoon. Rain should wrap up closer to midnight. Lows will fall to the lower 40s.

A damp start Tuesday with a few sprinkles around. Highs will cool to the upper 40s. Wednesday will be one of the better days we see this week with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s!

Tropical Storm Zeta will track through the middle part of the US midweek and bring the chance for some heavy rain across the Ohio valley. The rain should be moved out by the end of the week.

Temperatures by the weekend will rebound to the 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.