A cool end to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cool start to the morning with temperatures in the lower to mid-20s with a mainly cloudy sky. Clouds should decrease through the afternoon with highs warming to the lower 40s. Friday night football will be a cold one with lows falling to the mid-20s with a clear sky.

This weekend looks quiet and slightly warmer with highs Saturday in the lower 40s with a mainly sunny sky. It should be a great day to get outdoor chores done! Even warmer Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 40s with increasing clouds through the afternoon.

Our next weather maker arrives late in the day bringing light sprinkles late Sunday evening and overnight. Any leftover moisture could transition to a light mix.

Otherwise, Monday will be a chilly and cloudy start with highs in the mid-40s. Temperatures will gradually warm to the lower 50s by midweek with a better chance for showers.