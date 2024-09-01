A cool respite before rain returns

TONIGHT

A crisp clear night awaits as temperatures dip into the mid to lower 50s, setting the stage for a cool and tranquil Labor Day.

LABOR DAY

Expect a delightful Labor Day with sunny skies and highs near 80 degrees, perfect for any outdoor activities. Gentle easterly breezes will complement the mild temperatures.

TOMORROW NIGHT

The clear skies continue into the night with lows expected in the comfortable mid-50s, ideal for an evening outdoors or windows open at home.

TUESDAY

Another gorgeous day with mostly sunny conditions and temperatures climbing to the upper 70s. Enjoy the continued stretch of pleasant weather.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 50s provide a gentle close to the day, maintaining the cool, pleasant air.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny and slightly warmer, highs are anticipated in the mid-80s. The day will be dry with a calm wind shifting from the east in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy conditions with lows around the mid-60s. A serene night with minimal wind, keeping the evening comfortable.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny with temperatures inching closer to the mid-80s. A calm day expected, with winds becoming southerly in the afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT

A 20 percent chance of late-night showers as clouds increase, with lows around the mid-60s. Conditions turn mostly cloudy, hinting at the approaching weather change.

7 DAY FORECAST

The week starts off with beautiful, cooler weather transitioning to slightly warmer midweek. By Thursday, chances of showers emerge, hinting at a wetter end to the week. Temperatures will remain pleasant, with highs mostly in the 70s to mid-80s and nightly lows in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Next weekend things will cool back down again with highs struggling to even make it into the 70s in the afternoon hours. We might wake up Sunday morning to 40s across the state reminding us that fall is right around the corner.