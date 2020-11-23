A cool start to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A mild start on this Monday morning with temperatures in the mid-30s with decreasing clouds through the afternoon. Highs Monday will be near seasonal in the upper 40s. Monday night lows will fall to the mid-30s.

Our next system will pass through bringing showers to the state early on. A few light morning showers will be around. They should quickly exit mid to late morning. There will be a brief break of rain through the afternoon with highs in the lower 50s. Showers will become more widespread through the evening and overnight. Those showers will linger through the day on Wednesday. We could even see a few storms Wednesday with severe weather staying well southwest of central Indiana. Highs Wednesday will top out in the upper 50s.

Thanksgiving looks great and mainly dry with highs in the mid-50s with a partly cloudy sky. Highs will be warm with most in the mid-50s. Even warmer Friday with highs flirting with the lower 60s.

This weekend looks chilly and dry for now with highs in the 40s Saturday. Temps will be in the upper 40s to near 50° with a few spotty showers and storms. There could be a few snow showers early next week but there will be plenty of dry time