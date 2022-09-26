Weather

A cool week!

A cool start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s with clear skies! Should be a cool day with highs in the mid 60s with breezy conditions and a mix of sunshine and clouds. Lows tonight will fall to the mid 40s. Highs will be even cooler Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s with sunshine.

Cooler temperatures will trend through the middle part of the week with highs still in the mid 60s with dry time and sunshine! Should see temperatures trend slightly warmer through the end of the week with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 ° through Friday.

This weekend looks pleasant with highs in the mid 70s this weekend with sunshine. Highs will top out in the mid 70s with sunshine!