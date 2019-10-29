A cooler day with more rain on the way!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A mild start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 50s. A weak cold front will pass through the state which could spark up a few sprinkles. Highs will slowly warm to the upper 50s to near 60s through the afternoon. A better chance of showers arrives after midnight Tuesday night. Lows will fall to the mid-40s.

A soggy day Wednesday with showers during the morning and afternoon. Highs will run below the seasonal high topping out in the lower 50s.

An awful day for trick-or-treaters Thursday with a potent area of low pressure sweeping across the state. There will be showers through the entire day with winds really picking up through the afternoon. Winds will gusts up to 35-44 mph.

During the evening hours, any leftover rain will transition to snow flurries. Winds will also make it feel like it’s in the lower 20s while out!

Friday winds will calm but temperatures will remain well below the seasonal high with most spots topping out in the lower to mid-40s. Dry weekend for now with highs warming to the lower to mid-40s.