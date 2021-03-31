A cooler day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cool start and damp start to Wednesday morning with temperatures in the lower 40s with a few light sprinkles around through the morning drive. Clouds will stick around for the day Wednesday with highs running 25° colder. Most will warm to the upper 40s.

Wednesday night will be cold with lows in the upper 20s!

A few flurries are possible Thursday morning otherwise expect to see an even cooler day with highs in the lower 40s. Luckily, temperatures will make a quick rebound to the mid-50s with a mix of sun and clouds. Even better looking weekend with highs in the lower to mid-60s with loads of sunshine Saturday. Even better for Easter Sunday with highs flirting with 70°!

Temperatures through next week look to continue to warm to the lower to mid 70s heading through next week with lots of sunshine through Wednesday!