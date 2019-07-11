A cooler night ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– We’re in store for a pleasant night around central Indiana.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will fall a good 10-15 degrees later tonight. Humidity stays low and skies become mostly clear.

Lows fall into the lower 60s and some spots may fall into the upper 50s.

TOMORROW: Friday looks fantastic. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with low humidity for much of the day.

Highs will climb into the middle and upper 80s in some spots.

8DAY FORECAST: The heat and humidity return for the weekend. Highs climb into the lower 90s for both Saturday and Sunday. There’s a chance for a few showers late Sunday.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible for several days next week. Highs remain in the upper 80s close to 90 for much of next week.