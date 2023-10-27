A cooler, wet weekend ahead of the halloween freeze

TODAY

Friday we’re in for another mostly cloudy day with rain changing slightly compared to the prior two days. Friday rain chances are more common in the southern half of the state compared to the north. We could even see some heavier spots of rain at time but storms still look unlikely. Showers most common in the afternoon hours down south with mostly cloudy skies once again overhead all over Indiana. Temperatures hit the mid 70s again despite the clouds thanks to wind out of the south at 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT

Friday night we’re in for rain chances to increase. Temperatures slightly cool by the morning hours compared to the warmth we’ve had the last few mornings with a low in the mid 50s. Wind shifting from out of the south to out of the north at 5-10 MPH. This will cool us down and start our decent to cold conditions next week.

SATURDAY

Saturday will be a mostly to completely cloudy day with showers at times. High temperature around 66 at midnight with most of the day in the 50s winds out of the NE at 10 MPH

SATURDAY NIGHT

By Saturday night, the rain has really started to pick up here in Indiana. It will be a cloudy and wet evening with winds still out of the north. Low temperatures overnight reach the low 50s.

8 DAY

Temperatures by the end of the weekend will be cooling down with a hard frost and cold days expected around Halloween. Showers are most likely Saturday afternoon to Monday morning. This rain will help us stay away from drought conditions. All the rain we’ve had in the last week or so has helped fade away drought conditions that were in the state for much of the last few months.

Next week rain slows down and skies clear out. This will help us get cold enough for 40 degree high temperatures and 20 degree low temperatures. This will be the coldest we’ve been since early spring of this year. If current models are somewhat accurate, temperatures for trick or treating Halloween will hover around the 40 degree mark. Make sure the kids are dressed warm in their costumes.